The Coromandel Express, a popular train running from Shalimar station in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, derailed after colliding with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district. The tragic accident, which occurred near the Bahanaga railway station, has left at least 30 people dead and a staggering 179 injured. Rescue operations are underway as many passengers are feared to be trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

The fateful collision took place around 7:20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel Express was en route to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata. As the train approached the area, four of its coaches derailed upon impact with the goods train. The derailment has resulted in a chaotic scene, with local residents lending a hand to assist emergency services personnel in the rescue efforts.

Numerous passengers remain trapped under the mangled coaches, and swift action is being taken to extricate them safely. The injured individuals have been swiftly transported to Balasore Medical College, as well as Community Health Centers in Soro and Gopalpur, along with a Primary Health Centre in Khantapada. Out of the 179 injured passengers, 30 are in critical condition, necessitating immediate medical attention.

The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has dispatched specialized teams to the accident site to carry out search and rescue operations. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has personally directed State Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik, senior SRC officials, and fire services to oversee the operation and provide all necessary assistance.