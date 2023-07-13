The countdown for India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to commence on July 13 afternoon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the 26-hour countdown will initiate at 1.05 pm on July 13. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for 2.35 pm on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar mission and holds great promise for the nation's space exploration ambitions. Upon successful completion, India will become the fourth country to achieve a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrating its technological prowess in the field of space research.

Approximately 16 minutes after the launch of the LVM3 rocket, the propulsion module is expected to separate from the main rocket. It will then enter an elliptical cycle, orbiting the Earth around 5 to 6 times. The orbit will have the closest approach at 170 km and the farthest distance at 36,500 km from the Earth, gradually making its way towards the lunar orbit. As it progresses on its month-long journey, it will steadily gain speed until it reaches an altitude of 100 km above the lunar surface.

Upon reaching the desired position, the lander module will commence its descent for a soft landing on the unexplored south pole region of the moon. This critical maneuver is anticipated to take place either on the 23rd or 24th of the following month. The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are to study Earth from the lunar orbit, measure the near surface and its density changes, and analyze the thermal properties of the lunar surface in the polar region. Additionally, it will actively monitor lunar seismic activity around the landing site and provide insights into the structure of the lunar crust and mantle. The rover, designed with a mission life of one lunar day (equivalent to 14 Earth days), will also carry a payload to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks in the vicinity of the landing site.