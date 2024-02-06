A Delhi court today granted permission to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who is currently in jail, for the second time to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha.

Reports have stated that the Rouse Avenue Court permitted Sanjay Singh to go to Parliament on February 8 or 9 in police custody and take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Singh, who was re-elected to the Upper House from Delhi, could not take oath on Monday as it was not listed in the business of the House, sources in the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar's office, had said.

The court also directed jail authorities to take him to the Rajya Sabha under judicial custody and appropriate security for the oath administration process.

Earlier, the AAP leader was not allowed to take oath on February 5 as his suspension for unruly conduct during the Monsoon session is still in force. He was also told that he cannot attend proceedings till the Privileges Committee submits its report, and it is considered by the House.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He was renominated by the AAP for another term in Rajya Sabha in the month of January.