Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, who was arrested in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to take part in the trust vote in state Assembly on February 5 and 6.

A special court in Ranchi today allowed former the Jharkhand Chief Minister to participate in the trust vote.

Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.

Hemant Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.