In a significant development, a special CBI court on Saturday, January 18, convicted Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.





The heinous act, which took place on August 9, 2024, had sparked widespread protests and outrage across the nation, highlighting concerns about safety and accountability.



The accused was apprehended a day after the incident and subsequently charged with rape and murder. During the proceedings, the presiding judge emphasized the gravity of the crime, stating, "You must be punished."





The court is set to deliver the quantum of punishment on Monday, marking a crucial moment for justice in a case that deeply shook the city and the country.





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