The court has sent the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Pune car accident to judicial custody for 14 days on May 31. The accident, which occurred on the night of May 19, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals who were hit by a luxury car driven by the minor.

The Pune Police Crime Branch filed a production application on Friday for the minor's father in connection with the first FIR, which includes charges under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). This FIR pertains to the manipulation of blood samples, a case in which two doctors and a staffer have already been arrested and are in police custody.

Earlier this week, the Pune District Court had sent the father and grandfather of the minor to police custody until May 31. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that efforts are ongoing to try the minor as an adult. He confirmed that there was an attempt to frame the driver, Gangadhar, who was employed to drive the Porsche car involved in the accident.

Gangadhar lodged a complaint, alleging that he was taken to the minor's home against his will on the night of the accident when he was leaving the Yerawada Police Station. He claimed that the minor's grandfather and father threatened him, snatched his phone, and confined him in their bungalow to coerce him into taking responsibility for the accident.

The minor accused is detained at an observation home following an order from the Juvenile Justice Board. He was initially granted bail but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days, until June 5.