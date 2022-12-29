A foreign tourist, who visited the Taj Mahal on December 26, has gone missing after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Thursday (December 29).

Dr Arun Srivastava, who is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, said that they have not been able to find the tourist as the contact details given by him is incorrect.

Srivastava said that the contact number given by the tourist was found to be incorrect and since then the tourist has gone traceless.

“His sample was taken when he visited Taj Mahal. His report was found Covid-19 positive. However, he could not be found as he provided wrong contacts,” he said.

He said that now the health department is looking for the tourist with the help of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Hotels association and other sources. "The Health Department in Agra is taking steps to trace the location of the tourist so that he can be given proper treatment and other people can also be saved from infection," he said.

"We have asked hotel associations to provide the details of the foreign tourists staying in hotels and are also taking help from the police and LIU. Besides that now onwards an ID card of every foreign tourist will be taken at the time of sample collection for the future record," Srivastava said.