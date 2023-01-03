As the country is preparing for the fourth wave of Covid-19 sources the government has asserted that a second booster dose is not required.

As per reports, the government of India will first aim to complete the booster drive and the second booster jab which is still not fully completed.

“No discussion has been started even in the Immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. The first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country,” said a government official to the media.

On the other hand, 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid during random sampling at airports across the country, accounting for only 0.94 per cent of all samples collected so far.

Also Read: WHO seeks real-time data from China over COVID-19 situation

"A total of 53 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 during 2 per cent random sampling, at airports across the country, out of 5,666 samples collected so far. "That's only 0.94 per cent," according to sources.

This comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the country will begin 2 per cent random Covid testing of international travellers arriving at Indian airports.

In light of the recent increase in Covid-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Covid-19 mock drill. The mock drill was designed to assess Covid-19 readiness in terms of resources, protocol, and personnel.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought information on the COVID-19 situation and has offered its expertise and support.

WHO held a high-level meeting on December 30 with China about the current surge in COVID-19 cases where it sought further information on the situation.

As per the statement, WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management, and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy.

''Chinese scientists are invited to engage more closely in WHO-led COVID-19 expert networks including the COVID-19 clinical management network,'' it added.

As on January 3, 2023, India's active caseload currently stands at 2,582.