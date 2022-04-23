The daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark for the fourth straight day as India reported 2,527 fresh infections on Saturday. The active cases went up by 838 in the last 24 hours to reach 15,079 or 0.03 percent of the total cases. 33 Covid-linked deaths were also reported as per the data shared by the health ministry on Saturday.

India has already added 12,945 new Covid-19 cases this week ( 2,541 cases on Friday; 2,380 on Thursday; 2,067 on Wednesday; 1,247 on Tuesday and 2,183 on Monday.) In the previous week ending April 17, India reported 6,826 new cases.

The daily positivity rate on Saturday was reported at 0.56 percent, whereas the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 percent.

The active caseload went up by 838 cases on Saturday and now stands at 15,079. Ten days ago, on April 13, the number of active cases was 10,870.

Delhi registered 1,042 fresh infections on Friday, pushing the overall caseload to 18,72,699, according to the health department’s bulletin. The capital city remained the top contributor to the fresh nationwide infections.