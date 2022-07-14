As part of the celebration for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a special COVID vaccination drive has been initiated under which all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 will be provided with free precaution doses. This special drive has been termed 75 days - ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’

In a virtual meeting held today, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed States and UTs to give an intensive and ambitious push towards full COVID-19 vaccination coverage by vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose, said a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that less percentage of precaution doses uptake among population groups aged 18 years & above (8%) and persons aged 60 years & above (27%) is a cause of concern.

This special drive will be undertaken in a ‘Mission Mode’ for 75 days, from July 15 to September 30 of 2022. Those eligible for the Precaution Dose include all persons of ≥18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

States and UTs have been advised to organize special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North-India) as well as major fairs and congregations.

Special workplace vaccination camps at big office complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, in schools and colleges etc are like to be set up.

In all such special vaccination camps, vaccination is to be done mandatorily through CoWIN and vaccination certificate to be provided.

States/UTs were also advised to do wide advance publicity of this initiative in print, electronic, social and mass media.