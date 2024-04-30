AstraZeneca, the British pharmaceutical company behind the Covishield vaccine, has acknowledged potential side effects associated with its COVID-19 vaccine. Covishield, widely used in India, has been linked to conditions such as blood clots and low platelet counts.

In a statement, AstraZeneca admitted that Covishield can, in rare instances, cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a severe blood clot disorder. This acknowledgement comes amid mounting concerns over vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, with the company facing legal action in the UK.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is characterised by abnormal blood clotting and decreased platelet levels, posing serious health risks such as brain or abdominal clotting. Symptoms include severe headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, abdominal pain, bruising, or blood spots beyond the injection site.

However, the Serum Institute of India, responsible for manufacturing Covishield in India, has stated that no cases of TTS have been reported in the country. They emphasised that the acknowledgement of rare side effects is not new and has always been in the public domain.

Dr Jayadevan, explaining TTS, noted that it is a rare condition associated with certain vaccines, particularly adenovirus vector vaccines like Covishield. While COVID vaccines have been effective in preventing deaths, rare but serious immune-mediated events have been documented in reputable medical journals.