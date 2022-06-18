The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has implement comprehensive measures to ban identified Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items by 30 June 2022, to realise the Prime Minister’s clarion call to phase out SUP.

The CPCB’s multi-pronged approach as part of its comprehensive action plan encompasses measures to reduce the supply of raw materials, demand-side measures to reduce plastic demand, enabling measures to promote alternatives to SUP, digital interventions for efficient monitoring and creating awareness and guidance to State Boards for effective implementation of directions.

As per the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, there is a complete ban on sachets using plastic material used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala.

As per PWM (Amended) Rules, 2021, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of carrying bags made of virgin or recycled plastic less than seventy- five microns has been banned with effect from 30 September 2021 as opposed to fifty microns recommended earlier under PWM Rules, 2016.

Additionally, the notification of 12 August 2021, prohibits the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of the following identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential with effect from the 1 July 2022:

–earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks and polystyrene [Thermocol] for decoration;

–plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Directions have been issued at the national, state, and local levels to limit the supply of designated items. For example, all major petrochemical industries will refuse to sell plastic raw materials to companies who manufacture illegal SUPs.

In addition, SPCB/PCCs have been given instructions to alter or revoke consent to operate issued under the Air/Water Act to enterprises that produce banned SUP.

The Customs authority has been requested to stop the importation of prohibited SUP items. To close the loop, local governments have been instructed to issue new commercial licences with the restriction that SUP items are not sold on their premises, and to cancel existing commercial licences if companies are found to be selling banned SUP items.

As an alternative to the existing supply, enabling measures for promoting alternatives to SUP are being actively pursued. The CPCB has already issued one-time certificates to around 200 manufacturers of compostable plastic. These certificates do not require renewal which is in line with ease-of doing business policy of the government.

CPCB is committed to facilitating the Single Use Plastic Ban of notified items through active collaboration with key stakeholders to achieve this ambitious goal of phasing out SUP plastics for India’s green future.