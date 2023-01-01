India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who recently met with an accident on December 31 made a big revelation to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhabi, who visited him at the Max Hospital in Dehradun and said that his accident happened due to a pothole on the road, a claim which was also backed up by the locals in the area where his Mercedes crashed.



Till now it was being reported that Pant fell asleep at the wheel which caused the accident but the CM's statement has changed things.Dhami also updated everybody on Pant's current condition.



Locals residing in the area also told the police that several accidents have occurred on that particular spot on the Delhi-Dehradun highway due to the condition of the road.



They revealed that the service lane of the highway hasn’t been made due to which the road becomes short and drivers lose control more often than not while taking turns. The chances of accidents thereby become very high.