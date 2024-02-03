A Delhi Crime Branch team on Friday visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to deliver a notice in a case pertaining to Kejriwal's allegations of attempts to 'buy' his party's MLAs. The team also visited Delhi Minister Atishi's residence to serve notices.

Both notices went unclaimed as neither Kejriwal nor Atishi were present. A statement from the CM House indicated readiness to receive the notice, but the police left without delivering it.

Sources from the Delhi Police stated that Crime Branch teams would revisit their residences on Saturday to deliver the notices, according to PTI. This development follows a complaint submitted by the Delhi BJP to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in the matter.

Delhi Minister Atishi, during a press conference last week, accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle the AAP by offering Rs 25 crore to seven AAP MLAs to defect. She also alleged that threats to destabilise the Kejriwal government were issued by the BJP.

Atishi mentioned a recorded conversation with a person who made contact with an AAP MLA, promising to reveal this evidence at a suitable time.

Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, corroborated that seven AAP MLAs were approached by 'them'. In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Kejriwal's claims as a sign of political desperation and an attempt to maintain his political relevance. Sachdeva termed the accusation that BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs, who hold 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, as a reflection of Kejriwal's 'mental bankruptcy'.