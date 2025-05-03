The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday dismissed Constable Munir Ahmed from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national. Ahmed, who served with the 41st Battalion, was terminated with immediate effect after an internal probe concluded that his actions violated service conduct rules and posed a potential threat to the country’s security.

An official statement from the CRPF confirmed the dismissal, stating: "CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security."

The action comes close on the heels of Ahmed's transfer from the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir zone to Bhopal just a day earlier. Reports indicate that Ahmed had formally sought permission from CRPF authorities in 2023 to marry Minal Khan, a resident of Sialkot, Pakistan. However, before receiving approval, he went ahead with the marriage on May 24, 2024. The wedding was reportedly conducted through video conferencing, with clerics officiating from both India and Pakistan.

The case came under scrutiny earlier this week amid a crackdown on Pakistani nationals residing in India without valid documents, following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Minal Khan, who had entered India on a visitor visa and later applied for a long-term visa, was ordered to be deported after her application remained unresolved. En route to the Attari border for deportation, she was granted last-minute interim relief by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on April 30 and subsequently sent back to Jammu.

Advocate Ankush Sharma, representing Minal Khan, told ANI: "Munir Ahmed, a CRPF constable, married Pakistani national Minal Khan two and a half months ago. She had entered India on a visiting visa and applied for a long-term visa. Positive recommendations had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after she appeared for an interview."

However, following the Pahalgam terror incident and her invalid visa status, authorities expedited her deportation proceedings, a process now temporarily stayed by the court.