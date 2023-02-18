Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET Result 2023 is expected to release by the February end. As per the official notice of CBSE CTET, the tentative CTET 2023 Result date is February end.

The answer key objection window was closed yesterday and now the CTET final answer key will be prepared. CTET 2023 result will be made available on the official website of CBSE CTET--ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023. CTET Answer key 2023 was released on February 14, 2023 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till Feb 17.

CBSE will be considering the valid representations and make necessary changes to the CTET answer key. The final answer key will be prepared accordingly. CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.

CTET 2023 passing marks vary as per the category. General category candidates are required to attain 60 per cent marks in the exam while Reserved category candidates are required to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for CTET.

CBSE will provide CTET 2023 scorecards to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.