The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for Delhi due to manpower issues.

The test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology – 304, English – 101, and General Test – 501), originally scheduled for 15 May 2024, are now postponed for candidates in Delhi.

The exam will now be held on 29 May 2024, with revised admit cards to be issued. The postponement is due to manpower issues related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The exams on 15 May will proceed as planned in all other cities and abroad. Exams scheduled for other dates (16, 17, 18 May) will also be held as planned.



Also Read: Manipur Higher Secondary results announced, Malemnganbi Laishram tops science; know stream-wise toppers

NTA had issued admit cards for CUET UG 2024 on 13 May, but later advised candidates to download the admit cards only after 14 May evening to reflect any administrative changes. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The CUET UG will be conducted between 15 and 24 May for about 13.48 lakh candidates, in multiple exam centres in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

The exams between 15 and 18 May will be held in pen-paper mode, while the remaining exams till 24 May will be conducted online.