The curfew imposed in the riot-affected Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani has been entirely lifted, marking the end of restrictions that were in place for the past 12 days. The curfew was initially enforced due to violent clashes arising from the demolition of an alleged "illegal" madrasa.

An official order declared the lifting of the curfew, effective from 5 am on Tuesday morning. Throughout the period of curfew, the administration had granted intermittent relaxations for varying durations.

Earlier the unrest erupted on February 8 when the madrasa in Banbhoolpura was demolished. This sparked violent reactions from locals who threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and the police. The situation escalated to the extent that personnel sought refuge at a police station, which the mob subsequently set on fire.

The aftermath of the violence reported six rioters killed and over 100 people injured, including police officers and members of the media, according to the police. In response to the incidents, 68 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and their properties have been seized.