The Congress and its allies are up for a strong show in the Haryana Assembly election, according to the CVoter exit poll.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there could be a close contest with the Congress-National Conference alliance holding the edge.

The CVoter exit poll for Jammu and Kashmir is based on 20,013 interviews conducted in all 90 Assembly constituencies.

In Haryana, 13,817 interviews were conducted in all 90 constituencies for the exit poll.

Health warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.

In Haryana, the Congress is projected to secure a majority, winning between 50 and 58 seats in the 90-member Assembly, which marks a significant improvement from their 2019 tally of 31 seats.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a third consecutive term, is predicted to experience a drop, potentially securing only 20 to 28 seats, down from 40 in the previous election. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the last election, may see its numbers dwindle to just 0-2 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance seems to have an edge, with projections indicating a win of 40-48 out of 90 seats. The BJP is expected to win 27-32 seats, while the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) could secure between 6 and 12 seats. Other parties and independent candidates are expected to capture 6-11 seats.

The Jammu region (43 seats) remains a stronghold for the BJP, which is expected to win 27-31 seats. The Congress-NC alliance might win 11-15 seats, and the PDP may get 0-2 seats.

In the Kashmir Valley (47 seats), the Congress-NC alliance is predicted to perform well, winning 29-33 seats, improving significantly from their 2014 tally of 16 seats. The PDP, which secured 25 seats in 2014, may see its number fall to 6-10 seats. For the first time, the BJP could open its account in the Valley, having drawn a blank in the 2014 elections.

While exit polls provide a snapshot of potential outcomes, they are not always accurate, as highlighted in the report. The final results will determine the true outcome of these high-stakes elections.