The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ is expected to hit Gujarat and Rajasthan coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 13.

As per the weather bureau, the cyclone is heading towards northwards at a speed of 5 kms per hours and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat’s Porbandar.

The weather department has alerted the coastal areas with evacuation underway as it is expected that the cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.

Meanwhile, 67 trains have been canceled in view of cyclone Biparjoy as a precautionary measure. CPRO Western Railways said on Monday. In addition to this, various safety and security-related precautions are also being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in the potention areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed as a precautionary measure against the Cyclone.

Also read : Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 24 hours, alerts IMD