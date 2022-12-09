The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a yellow alert warning for Cyclone “Mandous”, predicting that it would move west-northwestward, gradually intensifying into a Cyclonic Storm, and cross the north coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the adjacent south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota on or around December 10.

Meanwhile, Collectors of 24 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, have declared holidays for schools and colleges on December 9 due to forecast of heavy rain. Anna University, University of Madras, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and TN Dr Ambedkar Law University have announced that semester exams, scheduled on December 9, will be postponed.

It is expected to cross with a wind speed of 70 kmph around midnight of December 9, 2022. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

All parks and playgrounds are to be closed until further notice, per an order from the Chennai city government. Additionally, it has been requested that people not drive beneath any trees or visit any beaches today. Additionally, all stores along the beaches are closed.

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