From December 3, the intensity of rainfall and winds on the northern Tamil Nadu coast and the southern Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to increase due to cyclone 'Michaung' which has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal, and is likely to cross those coasts around December 4 evening.

According to Sunanda, the Managing Director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, a low-pressure system that was developing in the Bay of Bengal region has intensified into a 'depression' and is expected to further intensify into a 'cyclonic storm'.

The system is moving in the northwest direction and is likely to reach the northern Tamil Nadu coast and southern Andhra coast on December 4 evening, but the intensity of rainfall and winds are likely to increase from December 3.

"The low-pressure area has now, after observation, intensified into a depression near the south-east and adjoining neighbourhood areas (of the Bay of Bengal). So in the next 24 hours, it will further intensify into a deep depression. Then in the next 24 hours, it will intensify into a cyclonic storm. While intensifying, it is moving in a north-west direction and will reach near the North Tamil Nadu Andhra coast," Sunanda said.

"From December 3 onwards, winds and rainfall will increase to the northern Tamil Nadu coast and southern Andhra coast. While it is moving, the rainfall will start. So light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy isolated extremely heavy rainfall chances are there over south coastal Andhra Pradesh...," she added.

Earlier on Friday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also reviewed the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for the impending cyclone.

Notably, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready to deal with any unforeseen situation.

Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.