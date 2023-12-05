As Andhra Pradesh is ready for a major impact, the severe cyclonic storm Michaung's landing phase has begun. 9,450 persons have been brought to safety through evacuation.

According to the IMD, Michaung is predicted to deliver gales that reach speeds of 90 to 100 km/h, with gusts as high as 110 kmph, when it makes ashore.

Strong winds and severe to extremely heavy rains have already pounded various areas, including the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, and Bapatla. For the areas impacted by the storm, the Andhra Pradesh government has designated a number of top officials as special officers.

Following torrential rain that began on Sunday morning, a cyclone tore through Chennai and its surrounding districts on Monday, damaging vehicles and motorcycles and flooding homes around the coastal city.

Hoping that the Centre will also chip in to provide necessary resources, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram asserted that the Tamil Nadu government is doing everything it can. He said, "Quite drastic. The state government is doing everything it can. And I'm sure the Central government will also chip in to give the necessary resources to meet with this calamity. My heart goes out to everybody in Chennai who's suffering because of this huge calamity."