Cyclone Mocha is expected to hit Indian states like Odisha and West Bengal next week, making landfall on the nation's east coast between May 8 and May 11.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates a potential formation of the first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecast has worried car owners, even though state governments and their agencies are working nonstop to prepare for any situation brought on by the approaching cyclone.

Numerous cyclonic storms have battered homes and other assets along India's east and west coasts over the past four years, resulting in significant losses.

The IMD has predicted that on May 7, we may have squally weather with wind speeds up to 60 kmph across the southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas due to cyclonic disturbance over the Bay of Bengal. The most recent weather forecast also predicted that the wind would progressively pick up pace to 70 kmph over the southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding regions.

Considering the possible cyclone 'Mocha', Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik led a high-level meeting to audit preparedness on Tuesday (April 2), says a report. Due to the difficulty of accurately determining the path along which summer cyclones form, the CM urged the administration to be ready to handle any situation.