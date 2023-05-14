The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm "Mocha" over Northeast Bay of Bengal has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm as it moves north-northeastwards at a speed of 26 kmph over Myanmar. The storm is currently centred at 1730 hours IST on 14th May near latitude 21.1°N and longitude 93.3°E, approximately 120 km north-northeast of Sittwe (Myanmar), 160 km west of Nyaung-U (Myanmar), 360 km northwest of Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar), and 140 km east-southeast of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh).

According to reports, the cyclone is continuing its weakening trend and is expected to become a cyclonic storm within the next six hours. The India Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Myanmar coast and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The authorities have also issued warnings to people living in low-lying areas and coastal regions to take necessary precautions.