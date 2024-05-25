The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on May 25, issued forecasts for the northeastern states, particularly focusing on Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur, regarding expected rainfall patterns. On May 26, these states are anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As the weather progresses into May 27 and 28, the forecast extends to include Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, with rainfall expected across these regions. Of particular concern are Assam and Meghalaya, where isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall are predicted on May 27 and 28, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience this on May 28.

Accompanying the rainfall predictions are forecasts for squally winds, with speeds ranging from 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Mizoram, Tripura, and south Manipur on May 26 and 27. On May 27, South Assam and Meghalaya may experience winds at speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

The IMD has also noted the development of a deep depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by today evening, further escalating into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of May 26

The forecast suggests that the cyclonic system will then cross Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts, potentially making landfall between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight. Projections indicate wind speeds associated with the cyclonic storm ranging from 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph.