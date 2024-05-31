Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

Furthermore, PM Modi also announced that the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Taking to the microblogging site X, PM Modi wrote, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on May 28, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore for the victims affected by the devastating landslide caused by Cyclone Remal. Additionally, the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident will receive Rs 4 lakh each.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya government released Rs 19.85 crore to all district deputy commissioners to provide immediate relief to those affected by the devastating tropical cyclone Remal.