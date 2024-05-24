The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for rainfall in West Bengal, apart from its forecast that cyclonic storms will hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26.

This severe cyclone is named Cyclone Remal.

In a press release on May 24, the IMD department said, "The depression over the central Bay of Bengal has moved towards the northeast with a speed of 20 kmph during the past three hours. It is very likely to continue to move north-eastward and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by May 25th. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25 and hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara at around 6 pm on May 26.”

Earlier, on May 23, IMD scientist Dr. Somenath Dutta said, "There was a low-pressure area over the south-west Bay of Bengal near the Chennai coast yesterday. That low-pressure area started moving in the

northeast direction and it intensified a bit. On May 24, it will intensify into a depression. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 25... The landfall will be at midnight on May 26."

Along with rainfall alerts in West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over North Coastal Odisha on May 25 and 26 and light to moderate rainfall at most places in the eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam and other north-eastern states, cautioning residents as heavy rainfall is expected to lash the region in the coming days.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024. Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to face extremely heavy rainfall on May 27, with heavy to very heavy showers expected on May 26 and 28.