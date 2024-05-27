Cyclonic storm 'Remal' that barreled into West Bengal on May 26 night has lost its fury, easing concerns in the region. According to the latest updates from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the cyclone has been downgraded to a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds dropping significantly from their peak during landfall.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi shared that the wind speeds, which had reached 110-120 km/hr during the storm's landfall, had now decreased to 60-70 km/hr. He noted that this reduction in intensity was a major relief and mentioned that meteorological agencies expected 'Remal' to further weaken into a deep depression by the evening.

While the storm's intensity has subsided, it has left a trail of destruction in its wake. Tragically, one fatality due to a wall collapse has been reported from Kolkata. Restoration efforts are currently underway, with NDRF teams and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel actively engaged in affected areas across the state.

Anticipating the severe cyclone, the NDRF had taken proactive measures by deploying 14 teams to nine vulnerable districts, including Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Kolkata, Murshidabad, and Nadia. Additionally, a team was stationed in Tripura as a precautionary step.

Since the early warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), NDRF teams have been working closely with state and district authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations and cyclone shelters. Efforts have also been made to raise awareness about preventive measures among local communities.