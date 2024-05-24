The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for a potential severe cyclonic storm that could impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh in the coming days.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal is moving northeastwards. It is expected to develop into a depression by the morning of May 24 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25. The storm is forecasted to reach the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts by the evening of May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.

Weather Forecast and Warnings:

Rainfall:

May 25: Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

May 26: Heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is expected in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, and East Midnapore. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely in Hooghly, Nadia, West Midnapore, and East Bardhaman.

May 27: Similar heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, and East Midnapore, with heavy rain in other districts.

Wind:

May 25: Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, with winds (30-40 kmph) over other districts. Wind speeds are expected to increase significantly on May 26-27.

Marine Conditions:

May 23-24: Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph in the central and south Bay of Bengal. Gale winds of 60-120 kmph are expected over the north Bay of Bengal from May 25 morning.

May 25 Evening: Squally winds along and off the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and North Odisha, increasing to 100-120 kmph.

Sea Conditions:

Rough to very rough conditions are expected in the central and south Bay of Bengal from May 23, escalating to high to very high in the north Bay of Bengal from May 25.

Fishermen Advisory:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal until May 24, central Bay of Bengal until May 26, and north Bay of Bengal from May 24 to May 27 morning. Those at sea are urged to return to shore immediately.

Impact and Safety Measures:

Potential damage to unsecured structures.

Waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Disruption of traffic in urban areas.

Damage to crops and reduced visibility.

Residents are advised to seek shelter in safe places, regulate traffic movement, avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles, and stay clear of water bodies. For real-time weather updates, use the Mausam/Damini app.

The next bulletin will be issued on May 24, 2024.