In a significant meteorological development, the deep depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named "Midhili," pronounced as "Midhili," according to the latest National Bulletin issued at 0530 hours IST on 17th November 2023.

The cyclonic storm has gained momentum, moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 20 kmph over the past 6 hours. As of the latest update, "Midhili" is centered at latitude 20.1°N and longitude 88.5°E, approximately 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cyclonic storm is likely to maintain its north-northeastward trajectory. Forecasts indicate that "Midhili" is expected to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara. The anticipated time for landfall is during the night of 17th November and the early hours of 18th November 2023.

Authorities are on high alert as "Midhili" is projected to bring strong winds with speeds ranging between 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph. Coastal areas, particularly those in the vicinity of Khepupara, are urged to take precautionary measures and brace for adverse weather conditions.

Preparedness efforts are underway, with emergency response teams mobilized to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the storm's potential path.

