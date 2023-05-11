The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 11 reported that the cyclonic storm 'Mocha' has intensified into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The storm, which is pronounced as “Mokha,” has been moving northwards with a speed of 11 km per hour during the past six hours. At 5.30 pm on Thursday, it was centered near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 88.0°E, about 520 km west of Port Blair, 1100 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh), and 1020 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

According to the IMD, Mocha is likely to move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours and intensify into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' by May 12 morning over central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is expected to gradually recurve and move north-northeastwards with further intensification.

The IMD has also predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023, as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 km per hour gusting to 175 km per hour.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal from May 11 to 13, and into the North Bay of Bengal from May 13 to 15. It has also advised the public to stay away from the coastal areas during the period of the storm.