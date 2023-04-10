Days after the video of Dali Lama kissing a minor boy had gone viral on social media, now His Holiness had wished to apologise to the boy and his family, and also to his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

The Offical statement reads that His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. However, he regrets the incident.

In a statement issued to the media, the office of the Dalai Lama said: "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident".

Also Read: Dalai Lama faces backlash for kissing child on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue"

The video of His Highness kissing a minor boy and then asking him to ‘suck his tongue’ had gone viral on social media and evoked furious response from the netizens.

In the video, Dalai Lama can be seen kissing the minor boy on his lips when he leaned in to pay his respects.

After the video was circulated on social media, people called the Tibetan spiritual leaders’ behaviour “disgusting” and “creepy”.

However, this is not the first time that Dalai Lama has faced backlash from social media users for his behaviour. Earlier, the Dalai Lama had made a remark that if his successor were to be a woman then she should be attractive.