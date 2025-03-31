The Dalai Lama was honoured with the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability 2025 on Monday, March 31, recognising his decades-long dedication to global peace, human rights, and environmental advocacy.

The award was presented at his residence in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, by Nicolas De Santis, President and Secretary General of Gold Mercury International.

De Santis praised the Tibetan spiritual leader’s unwavering commitment to non-violence, interfaith dialogue, and ecological responsibility. "Your Holiness, you have defended the rights of the Tibetan people through non-violent means and have been a global voice for sustainability long before climate change became a worldwide concern," he said.

Highlighting the Dalai Lama’s influence, De Santis described him as a leader whose teachings continue to shape a more ethical and peaceful world. "Your message of universal responsibility reminds us that we are all connected—not just as nations, but as one human family sharing a fragile planet," he stated.

Gold Mercury International, an organization that recognises global leadership in governance and sustainability, acknowledged the Dalai Lama’s efforts in promoting harmony and ethical leadership. De Santis emphasised that the award celebrates leaders who demonstrate vision and integrity in shaping a better future. "Your teachings will continue to inspire generations toward peace," he said.

Despite global recognition, the Dalai Lama remains a contentious figure in China, which labels him a "separatist" and insists it will control the selection of his successor. The 89-year-old leader, however, has rejected any successor chosen by Beijing. Human rights organisations report that Tibetans face severe restrictions under Chinese rule, including cultural suppression, religious control, and increased surveillance.

The Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile since 1959, continues to advocate for Tibetan autonomy through peaceful means while promoting a broader vision of global compassion and sustainability.