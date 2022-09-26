A 30-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a group of persons for sitting on a chair in a village panchayat office in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

However, as the incident came to light, the Bijawar police went on denial mode and said that the incident which took place on September 24, was a fallout of an enmity between the Dalit man and the accused.

“A complaint has been filed and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said the Bijawar’s sub-divisional officer of police Raghu Kesri, while speaking to the media.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s wife alleged that one Rohit Singh Thakur thrashed her husband after he sat on the chair in the village panchayat office on September 24.

She further added that her husband received serious injuries after Thakur and his accomplices beat him up mercilessly.

The woman further claimed that she lodged a complaint with the police fearing the safety of her family, but no action has been taken yet on the part of the police.

Meanwhile, the Chauka village panchayat secretary Arvind Kumar Ahirwar reacting on the incident said that the victim had come to his office to submit papers for the construction of a well under the Kapil Dhara Yojana September 24.

He alleged that Thakur objected to the victim sitting on the chair and later beat him up.

The incident didn’t end there. Thakur then reached the victim’s house along with his accomplices and beat him up for allegedly sitting on the chair despite being a Dalit, alleged the panchayat secretary.