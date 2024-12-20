The 61st Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was celebrated with great enthusiasm today at the SSB Frontier Headquarters in Ranidanga, Siliguri, Darjeeling.

The event witnessed the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who highlighted the crucial role of the SSB in safeguarding India's borders and fostering cultural ties with neighbouring nations.

The SSB, established to secure the open borders with Nepal and Bhutan plays a pivotal role in maintaining the security of the strategic Siliguri Corridor, also known as the "Chicken Neck" region.

The force has been manning the India-Nepal border since 2001 and the India-Bhutan border since 2004, covering 2,450 kilometres across challenging terrains, including mountains, forests, and rivers.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Amit Shah praised the SSB for its commitment. "The Sashastra Seema Bal has ensured a sense of security in the Siliguri Corridor and the Eastern region. Its efforts to conserve and promote the local cultures of border villages have strengthened the bond between the nation and its border communities," he said.



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MP Raju Bista spoke on the civilizational ties between India, Nepal, and Bhutan. "The SSB's role goes beyond border security; it is instrumental in nurturing the historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections we share with our neighbours," he said.

The Raising Day celebrations also included cultural performances and a showcase of the SSB's operational capabilities, reflecting its dedication to the nation.

Raju Bista extended his congratulations to all SSB personnel, past and present, for their service. "Your commitment and valour are the backbones of our border security, and the nation stands proud of your achievements," he added.