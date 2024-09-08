Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following explosive revelations by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar. Sircar, who resigned on moral grounds, has accused the TMC leadership of covering up the RG Kar rape and murder case and protecting those involved.

In his resignation statement, Sircar detailed how the TMC leadership not only attempted to suppress the heinous crime but also highlighted pervasive corruption within the party. He criticized Banerjee for her failure to act against the perpetrators, suggesting that her actions have compromised her moral authority as Chief Minister.

Raju Bista, National Spokesperson for the BJP seized upon these revelations to intensify his party’s criticism of the TMC government. He said that the people of West Bengal deserve better leadership and called for Banerjee’s resignation to restore integrity and accountability in the state’s governance.