On Independence Day, MP Raju Bista joined the local community in Maneybhanjyang for a heartfelt celebration, highlighted by attending the 3rd Independence Cup Football Final. The event, organized by the Maneybhanjyang Boys, brought together residents and visitors in a spirited display of unity and sportsmanship.

Located in between India and Nepal and serving as a gateway to prominent destinations such as Singhalila National Park and Sandakpu, Maneybhanjyang is renowned for its scenic beauty and welcoming atmosphere. Bista expressed his deep appreciation for the region's hospitality, noting how the community's warmth made him feel like part of their family.

In his address, Bista stated the role of football as a global unifying force. He highlighted the sport's ability to teach essential values such as teamwork, discipline, and resilience, drawing parallels between football and political collaboration. "Football is more than just a game; it’s a global language that unites us all," he stated. "Whether in sports or politics, teamwork is crucial for success."

Bista also spoke about the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being, urging the youth to actively participate in sports to foster positive change. He praised the organizers for their commitment to the football tournament and pledged to enhance local sports infrastructure, including improvements to the Maneybhanjyang football ground.