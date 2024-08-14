Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has reported progress in the case of Urgen Tamang, a Kalimpong resident allegedly recruited into the Russian Army under false pretences. The Indian Embassy in Moscow is actively working with Russian authorities to secure Tamang's safe return to India.

Bista, who is also a national spokesperson for the BJP, received an update from Ramkumar Thangaraj, Counsellor (Consular) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Thangaraj stated, "We are working closely with the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Tamang's safety and well-being, and are exploring all possible options for his repatriation to India."

The embassy official added, "Our team has been in constant communication with him, and we are providing all necessary assistance to facilitate his return."

The case came to light on March 23, 2024, when Bista was informed that Tamang, from Ward 19 in Kalimpong, had been duped by agents and apparently recruited into the Russian Army. Bista immediately reached out to relevant authorities, including the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Russia.

"I am using all resources at my end to ensure his safe repatriation back home," Bista said. "I am most hopeful that we will succeed."