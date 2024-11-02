In a show of support for BJP candidate Rahul Lohar, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for the BJP, joined the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, at a large election rally today at the Rabindra Nagar Vivekananda Byamagar Club's Ground. The rally aimed to galvanize local voters ahead of the impending elections, showcasing the BJP’s commitment to development and good governance in the region.

Bista asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has long neglected the needs of Madarihat and its surrounding areas, while the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised to bridge this developmental gap. He outlined a robust agenda that prioritizes infrastructure, education, healthcare, and welfare, particularly for the region's tea workers. "Our commitment to good governance includes a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and a pledge to end nepotism and political terrorism," Bista declared.

The BJP's manifesto highlights several key initiatives, including the establishment of ESIC healthcare facilities, the implementation of the Four New Labour Codes, and ensuring fair wages and bonuses for tea workers. Additionally, Bista announced plans to secure land ownership rights (Parja Patta) for tea garden workers and forest village residents, along with the construction of a Road Over Bridge at MG Road, Birpara.

Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the rally, did not hold back in his criticism of the TMC government, pointing to rampant corruption and a failure to address the needs of North Bengal's tea garden workers. "If this cycle of neglect continues, we will face a catastrophe," he warned, urging the audience to support the BJP for a brighter future for West Bengal.

Bista called upon the electorate of the Madarihat Lok Sabha constituency to unite behind candidate Rahul Lohar, emphasizing the BJP's dedication to transparency and democracy at the grassroots level. "Together, we will strive for a better future for all," he said.