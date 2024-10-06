Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, joined Hon'ble BJP Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to inaugurate statues honoring two legendary figures in India's freedom struggle—Saheed Major Durga Malla and Dharti Abha Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event took place at the Bhatpara Tea Estate in Kalchini, celebrating the unity of the region's diverse communities.

Major Durga Malla was a key figure in the anti-British movement, having joined the Azad Hind Fauz under Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. His ultimate sacrifice on August 25, 1944, when he was hanged by the British, is a poignant reminder of his commitment to India's independence. In his last moments, he assured his wife, Sharda Devi, that “the Sacrifice I am offering, shall not go in vain. India shall be free.”

Similarly, Birsa Munda's legacy as a champion for tribal rights continues to resonate today. Despite being killed by the British at the young age of 25, his relentless advocacy for the welfare and education of Adivasis laid the groundwork for protecting tribal land rights.

Bista expressed gratitude to Kalchini MLA Vishal Lama and the 'Salig Nirman Samiti' for their efforts in installing the statues, highlighting the communal harmony demonstrated by various groups including Gorkha, Adivasi, Koch-Rajbangshi, Bengali, Toto, Meche, Rabha, and Hindi Bhasis.

“This event exemplifies the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’,” Bista stated, emphasizing the importance of preserving the legacies of past heroes while encouraging the youth to delve deeper into their history.

The ceremony also acknowledged the contributions of local freedom fighters recognized during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' a tribute initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas."

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