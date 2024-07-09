Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of the BJP, embarked on a comprehensive assessment tour today across several villages in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, severely affected by recent heavy rains and landslides.

Bista's visit encompassed critical areas such as Tindharey, Bagmara, Pagla Jhora, Mahanadi, Shivakhola, Sepoydhura, Norbung, and Sukna, where he witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of the natural disaster. Bagmara, known for its resilient community spirit, has faced significant challenges following landslides, highlighting the urgent need for robust relief efforts.

Addressing connectivity issues along NH-55, Bista welcomed the Central Government's allocation of Rs 22 crores for the restoration of infrastructure, with Rs 4 crores specifically earmarked for the vital Pagla Jhora section. He emphasized the government's swift response in ensuring early restoration efforts, underscoring the region's high priority status.

Additionally, Bista has initiated discussions with the West Bengal PWD NH Division to fast-track approval for a proposed alternative route worth Rs 71 lakhs, aimed at promptly restoring connectivity in Pagla Jhora.

In Mahanadi's 63 Line under Kurseong sub-division, where landslides have caused significant disruptions, Bista announced the deployment of expert consultants to assess and implement long-term solutions.

Demonstrating solidarity with affected families, Bista pledged financial aid, including Rs 1 lakh to a family whose house was completely damaged and Rs 50,000 each to those with partially damaged houses in Mahanadi 63 Line.

"I am committed to supporting every individual and family during these challenging times," Bista stated, pledging continued efforts to ensure comprehensive support and a resilient recovery for the region.