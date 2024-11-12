Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for BJP, held an interactive session with the Dooars press fraternity at the Birpara BJP office, located within the Madarihat Assembly Constituency. The meeting allowed Bista to engage directly with media representatives, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the local people for their continuous support.

During the interaction, Bista stated the importance of connecting with the people of Madarihat. "I am deeply thankful to the citizens who took the time to meet with me, share their experiences, and bring attention to the challenges they face every day," he said. The BJP leader added that these conversations have significantly deepened his understanding of the issues affecting the region.

Bista also took the opportunity to thank the press and media for their fair and objective coverage of the ongoing election campaign. Acknowledging the role of the media in keeping the public informed about the key issues, he expressed his gratitude to the local police and administrative authorities for maintaining law and order during this critical period.

Speaking on the overwhelming support from the people, Bista stated, "The warmth and encouragement I’ve received throughout the campaign have been incredibly motivating. I am deeply humbled by the blessings of the people." He called upon every citizen to exercise their democratic right and vote and said that in a democracy, voting is the most powerful tool to shape a better future for the region and the nation.

Bista reiterated his commitment to addressing the major concerns raised by the people. "We will work on securing fair wages and bonuses for tea garden workers, building the much-needed Road Over Bridge in Birpara, and relocating the Dolomite Loading Zone to Mujnai siding," he said. He also stated plans to tackle critical issues such as human-animal conflicts, the drinking water crisis, and the development of rural infrastructure, healthcare, and education systems.

Bista assured the people of Madarihat of a corruption-free, violence-free, and effective governance. He expressed gratitude once again to the BJP leaders, party workers, and the community members who contributed tirelessly to the campaign.

"Thank you for your love and blessings," Bista said. "I look forward to our continued collaboration and growth in the years ahead."