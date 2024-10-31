Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista expressed grave concerns on October 31 regarding the safety of Hindu communities and religious practices in West Bengal, following a violent incident involving the destruction of a Kali Puja setup in Paschim Jhamaklal Jote, Phansidewa, under Darjeeling District. Bista condemned what he called "anti-social elements" who attacked the Kali Puja, desecrating the idol of Kali Maa and striking at the region's long-standing communal harmony.

“I am extremely troubled to note that under the Mamata Banerjee government, Hindus, our festivals, and our Gods are not safe in West Bengal," Bista said. "These anti-Hindu elements have been emboldened due to the lack of action by the administration, making them feel immune to lawful repercussions.”

Bista pointed to a recent trend of increased tensions in the traditionally peaceful Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, attributing it to a "massive influx of illegal immigrants and Rohingyas." According to Bista, these developments have contributed to a "rapid increase in hate crimes" targeting Hindu communities, a situation he described as volatile and potentially "explosive."

Calling for immediate government intervention, Bista urged authorities to take stringent action against the 50-plus alleged perpetrators involved in the attack. “I fear that if strict action is not taken, it could lead to a severe disruption of law and order in the sensitive chicken neck region,” he said.

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