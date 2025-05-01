Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista held an important meeting with elected representatives of the region, including Darjeeling Municipality Councilors and Panchayat Members from nearby rural areas. The meeting was focused on reviewing the implementation of several Central Government-funded schemes in Darjeeling and surrounding districts.

Speaking during the meeting, Bista said that the Union Government is committed to the development of the hill region and has already approved large amounts of funds for major infrastructure and public service projects. He stressed that proper and honest use of these funds is the responsibility of all elected representatives and local authorities.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the discussion on AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). Mr. Bista shared that nine projects under AMRUT 2.0, worth a total of Rs 1,503.67 crore, have been sanctioned for Darjeeling district. These projects are aimed at improving drinking water supply, modernizing sewerage systems, and reviving water bodies for better ecological balance and public use.

As part of this scheme, Darjeeling Municipality has been given an additional Rs 298.6 crore. Mirik Municipality has received Rs 209 crore, Kurseong Municipality has been allocated Rs 210.8 crore, and Kalimpong Municipality has been granted Rs 197.97 crore. Bista said that these amounts are meant for the long-term development and well-being of the people.

“I have urged all elected Councilors and Panchayat Members to make sure that these funds are used properly. There should be no misuse or ‘ghotala’ in the implementation of these projects,” Bista said. He stated the importance of transparency and accountability in every stage of the project execution process.

In the same meeting, Bista also explained various rural development schemes run by the Central Government. He encouraged the Panchayat Members to monitor these schemes at the grassroots level and ensure that they benefit the intended people. He added that a mechanism of checks and balances must be established so that not a single rupee of public money is wasted or misused.

Later, Bista also met with some prominent citizens and representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the region. During the interaction, they discussed several key issues affecting the hills and the steps that can be taken to improve conditions in the region. Topics such as road connectivity, drinking water, health care, education, and job creation were among those brought up.

“A better Darjeeling is possible only when we work together,” Bista said. “We must unite as public representatives, officials, and citizens to ensure our region progresses. There should be no politics in development. Every rupee sent by the Central Government is meant to uplift the people here.”