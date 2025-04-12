Member of Parliament for Darjeeling Raju Bista on April 12 visited Khoribari Police Station in the Khoribari Block of the Phansidewa Assembly constituency in Darjeeling District. His visit came in response to a concerning incident where miscreants desecrated the Maa Kali Mandir at Vivekananda Pally, Chakkarmari, Bhajanpur under the jurisdiction of Khoribari Police Station.

Despite the fact that it has been more than 12 days since the incident, it has come to light that the police have not yet identified or apprehended those responsible for this heinous act. This lack of progress in the investigation has raised serious concerns among the local residents, who fear that the perpetrators may go unpunished, further undermining the sense of security in the region.

Locals have reported that this is the third such incident of sacrilege against temples in the area, with each case remaining unresolved. This disturbing pattern of attacks on religious places in the region has left the community concerned about the growing threat of communal violence.

During his visit, Bista spoke about the importance of swift and decisive action against those responsible for these acts of sacrilege. He expressed his disappointment with the police's handling of the case, noting that failure to take immediate action not only emboldens the perpetrators but also jeopardizes the long-standing peace and unity that has defined Darjeeling, the Terai and Dooars regions.

“Our region has always been known for its communal harmony and unity in diversity,” Bista said. “We have never faced such acts of blatant desecration or communal violence in the past. However, in recent years, these incidents have become disturbingly regular.”

Bista also called on the people of the region to remain united and resist any attempts to disturb the peace and sanctity of the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars. He urged the authorities to act promptly and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Bista’s visit was supported by several key political figures, including BJP Siliguri President Sh. Arun Mandal, Siliguri MLA Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Sh. Anandmay Barman, Phansidewa MLA Sh. Durga Murmu, Dabgram-Fulbari MLA Ms. Sikha Chatterjee, along with other BJP leaders and party workers.