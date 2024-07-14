Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has raised serious concerns regarding the purported unauthorized leasing of tourism properties managed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Bista has formally sought clarification from GTA Principal Secretary Sh. Soumya Purkait on the matter.

In a detailed press note, Bista highlighted reports from various national and local media outlets that alleged the leasing of GTA tourism properties in locations such as Darjeeling More, Siliguri, and along the Sandakpu route to private entities. According to these reports, GTA Chief Sh. Anit Thapa purportedly stated, "It has already been decided to lease out all GTA properties," sparking concerns about the legality and transparency of these transactions.

Bista, serving as an ex-officio member of the GTA Sabha, emphasized that he was not informed of any resolutions or votes regarding the leasing of GTA tourism properties. To clarify the situation, he has requested the following information:

1. A copy of the GTA Sabha resolution, duly voted on and approved by GTA Sabha members, authorizing the leasing of GTA properties.

2. Details of newspaper and online advertisements announcing the open tender process prior to the allocation of the tourism properties.

3. Specifics on the tender deliberations, including the criteria used to select the lessees.

4. Information on financial transactions already undertaken or agreed upon in relation to the leasing contracts.

5. Disclosure of any other properties proposed for leasing and the respective process and criteria used in identifying potential lessees.

Bista stressed the importance of transparency in governance, urging for prompt action in providing the requested information to verify the details and communicate effectively with his constituents.

He reiterated that Darjeeling is a prime tourism zone and that the GTA should focus on developing strategies to run tourism properties profitably. If the GTA is unable to do so, they should not lease out these properties without thorough deliberation within the GTA Sabha. Bista concluded by asserting that GTA properties are public assets and cannot be handed over without adhering to due legal processes.