Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on the Union Budget, questioning the state government's lack of action in assisting victims of the Teesta floods and landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions.

Bista pointed out that the West Bengal government has yet to declare the October 2023 Teesta floods as a disaster, despite the event impacting over 500 families. He stated, "CM Mamata Banerjee should be the last person to speak about Darjeeling and Kalimpong. West Bengal Govt refused to declare Teesta floods as a 'disaster'. Till date they have refused to do so."

The MP highlighted that declaring the floods a disaster would allow the state government to allocate up to 10% of the annual State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support victims. For the 2023-24 financial year, this amounts to approximately Rs 118.96 crores.

Bista emphasised the economic contributions of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions to the state exchequer, noting, "Revenue from Teesta's hydro-dams alone exceeds Rs 750 crores annually, totalling over Rs 7500 crores in the past decade. WB Govt is the sole beneficiary of this revenue collected."

The MP questioned the state government's commitment to the region, asking, "CM Mamata Banerjee ji should first explain the inaction of her government. Explain to the people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong what has her Govt done to assist the people suffering from Teesta floods and landslides?"

Addressing concerns about the Union Budget, Bista quoted the Finance Minister's clarification: "If the name of the State is not mentioned in the Budget it doesn't mean they don't get anything at all. As per the proposals, schemes, different projects in different States, every State will get what they have proposed for."

Bista further challenged the West Bengal government to provide details on their proposals for compensation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction for the Teesta flood and landslide victims in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions.