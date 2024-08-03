Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling, has sharply criticized the West Bengal government's decision to impose a 12.5% value-added tax (VAT) on air turbine fuel (ATF) at Bagdogra Airport. Bista argues that this policy threatens the recovery of the region's tourism industry, which is crucial for local employment and economic growth.

Bagdogra Airport, the only operational civilian airport in North Bengal, caters to over 8,000 passengers daily and recorded more than one million arrivals last year. With the airport's new terminal set to increase flight operations, the region is poised to attract high-value tourists and boost its tourism sector.

However, Bista contends that the VAT hike will raise flight costs, potentially deterring visitors and undermining the sector’s rebound. He criticizes the decision as short-sighted and calls on the West Bengal government to reconsider its stance, arguing that the tourism industry needs performance-linked incentives and subsidies, not additional financial burdens.

"The imposition of this VAT is a direct threat to the tourism industry, which plays a pivotal role in our economy. The government should be supporting, not stifling, our efforts to grow and recover," Bista said in a press release. He urges the government to prioritize measures that will foster sustainable growth in tourism and maximize the economic benefits for the Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars and North Bengal regions.