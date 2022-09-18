The heritage toy train service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in north Bengal has been temporarily suspended, owing to a landslide on a stretch connecting Rongtong and Tindharia stations, an official said on September 18.

However, as per the North Frontier Railway official, the joyride service covering Darjeeling, Ghoom, and Batasia Loop, is operational.



The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway official inform that a landslide on National Highway-55, which runs parallel to the railway line at the accident site, caused an accumulation of debris on the tracks.

''Repair and restoration work may take a few days,'' the official added.



The NFR official said that services between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri are likely to resume on September 25 ahead of the Durga Puja season, when tourists flock to the hills.